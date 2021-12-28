IQeon (IQN) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, IQeon has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00006456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

