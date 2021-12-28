iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.