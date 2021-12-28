iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924,275 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,409,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,682,000. Finally, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. 10,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,168. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04.

