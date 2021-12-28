iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

