iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,149,990 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 28.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 729,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,256 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

