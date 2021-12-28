iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 48,917 shares.The stock last traded at $118.65 and had previously closed at $118.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

