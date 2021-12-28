iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.37. Approximately 95,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 66,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUSB. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter.

