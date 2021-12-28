iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.