iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.68% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $42,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

