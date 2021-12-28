iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

