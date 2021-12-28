iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.