iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $283.94. 9,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,069. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

