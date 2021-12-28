iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,494,822 shares.The stock last traded at $480.23 and had previously closed at $479.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

