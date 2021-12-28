iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,667. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

