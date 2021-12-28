iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

