iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

