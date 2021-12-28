Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Isoray shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,348,837 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Isoray alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.