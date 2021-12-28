Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 13,631 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

