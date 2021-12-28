Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 64,519 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

