J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 662.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

