Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. 31,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 45,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.44%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

