James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,342.76

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,342.76 ($18.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.27). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,285 ($17.27), with a volume of 737 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRPR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.82) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The company has a market cap of £122.78 million and a PE ratio of 39.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($34,278.80).

James Cropper Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

