James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $554.95

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.95 ($7.46) and traded as high as GBX 566.40 ($7.61). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.49), with a volume of 25,972 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a yield of 2.04%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

