Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 106.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

