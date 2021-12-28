Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cannae by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

