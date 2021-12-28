Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 92.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

