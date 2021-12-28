Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 177 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $608.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $694.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.