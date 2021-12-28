Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,805 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

