Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

