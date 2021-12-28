Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.33% of SuRo Capital worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.