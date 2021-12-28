Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.