Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

