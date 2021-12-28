Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496,672 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.12% of Senstar Technologies worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

