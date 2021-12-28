Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 15,639 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

