Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

