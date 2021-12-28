Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.12% of Senstar Technologies worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

