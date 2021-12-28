Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.