Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,783 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11.

