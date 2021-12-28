Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,751,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,771,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25.

