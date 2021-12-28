Jetcoin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $526,941.41 and approximately $100,919.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.