Joe Anthony Raver Sells 90,090 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Anthony Raver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 478,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

