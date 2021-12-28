JOE (JOE) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. JOE has a market capitalization of $348.26 million and approximately $153.10 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 147,831,584 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.