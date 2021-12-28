John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Down 1.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.05. 5,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25,349.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000.

