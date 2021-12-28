John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.01

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 100,365 shares trading hands.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
