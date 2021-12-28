Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

