JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $231,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 409,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,147,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,553 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

