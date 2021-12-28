JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 1.97% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

