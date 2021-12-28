Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

