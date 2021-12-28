JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Achieves $14.54 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $837,790.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.08 or 0.07913176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.50 or 0.99978185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.