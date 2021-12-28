Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.93% of Juniper Networks worth $172,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

